Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 157,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 157,750 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session's 157,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 158,250 dinars and bought it at 157,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 157,450 dinars and buying prices at 157,400 dinars.