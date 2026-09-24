Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Thursday claimed to have targeted the Saudi capital Riyadh and Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones, with military spokesperson Yahya Saree saying the group carried out two operations against a “sensitive target” in Riyadh and Aramco in Yanbu.

Saree said the attacks involved ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones, claiming both operations had achieved their objectives. Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm the claimed strikes or report casualties or damage.

بيانٌ صادرٌ عن القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنية بسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيمِقالَ تعالى: {ذَ ٰ⁠لِكَۖ وَمَنۡ عَاقَبَ بِمِثۡلِ مَا عُوقِبَ بِهِۦ ثُمَّ بُغِیَ عَلَیۡهِ لَیَنصُرَنَّهُ ٱللَّهُۚ} صدقَ اللهُ العظيمُيواصلُ العدوُّ السعوديُّ المجرمُ عدوانَه الإجراميَّ على شعبِنا من خلالِ… pic.twitter.com/EAbYALbhTn — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) September 24, 2026

Earlier on Thursday, Saree said the Houthis had carried out another operation targeting Saudi military positions and troop concentrations in the southwestern Jizan region.

The Saudi-led coalition said earlier in the day that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis, thwarting attempted strikes on Taif and Yanbu.