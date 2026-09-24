Shafaq News- Washington

The US Senate on Thursday rejected a resolution seeking to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers in the nearly seven-month conflict with Iran, Reuters reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that US and Iranian negotiators in New York were exploring a phased path out of the war that would involve Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Washington lifting its economic blockade on Iran.

In his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said he faced a choice between reaching a deal with Iran or “annihilating” it, while predicting that a diplomatic agreement could be reached after the US midterm elections in November.