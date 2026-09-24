Shafaq News- Jeddah

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar opened their Gulf Cup 27 campaigns with victories on Thursday, taking early control of Group B after wins over Yemen and defending champion Bahrain.

The UAE beat Yemen 4-0 at King Abdullah Sports City, with Nicolas Gimenez scoring twice. Yemen defender Nader Sahal also scored an own goal, while Luan Pereira added the third before halftime. Gimenez completed the scoring six minutes into the second half.

Qatar then defeated Bahrain 2-0 at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium to join the UAE on three points after the opening round.

The results leave the UAE and Qatar level on points at the top of Group B, with the UAE holding the stronger goal difference after its four-goal win.

The UAE next faces Bahrain on September 27, while Qatar meets Yemen the same day. The top two teams in the group advance to the semifinals.