Arnold names Iraq XI for Oman opener

Arnold names Iraq XI for Oman opener
2026-09-23T14:00:06+00:00

Shafaq News- Jeddah

Iraq coach Graham Arnold named his starting lineup for Wednesday’s Gulf Cup 27 opener against Oman at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Ahmed Basil starts in goal, with Mustafa Saadoun, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashim, and Merchas Doski forming the defense.

Zaid Ismail, Amir Al-Ammari, and Zidane Iqbal start in midfield, while Ibrahim Bayesh, Aymen Hussein, and Ali Jasim lead the attack.

The Group A match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Baghdad time. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are the other teams in the group, with the top two advancing to the semifinals.

Iraq will wear an all-white kit against Oman, as it will in all three group-stage matches.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon