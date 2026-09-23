Shafaq News- Jeddah

Iraq coach Graham Arnold named his starting lineup for Wednesday’s Gulf Cup 27 opener against Oman at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Ahmed Basil starts in goal, with Mustafa Saadoun, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashim, and Merchas Doski forming the defense.

Zaid Ismail, Amir Al-Ammari, and Zidane Iqbal start in midfield, while Ibrahim Bayesh, Aymen Hussein, and Ali Jasim lead the attack.

𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑻𝒐𝒅𝒂𝒚 = 🇮🇶جاهزون لليوم = 🇮🇶كل الأنظار تتجه إلى جدّة.. والبداية أمام عُمان! 👊All eyes on Jeddah as we face Oman in our opening match! 👊#كاس_الخليج#أجيال_بشغف_واحد#خليجي27 pic.twitter.com/E9OmYkiP2d — Iraq National Team (@IraqNT_EN) September 23, 2026

The Group A match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Baghdad time. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are the other teams in the group, with the top two advancing to the semifinals.

Iraq will wear an all-white kit against Oman, as it will in all three group-stage matches.