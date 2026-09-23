Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region's Council of Ministers renewed its call on Wednesday for the salaries, entitlements, and needs of Peshmerga forces to be included under sovereign expenditures in Iraq's 2027 federal budget, on par with the Federal Ministry of Defense.

The renewed demand follows the completion of a long-running effort to bring the KDP- and PUK-aligned Peshmerga forces under the unified command of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani described the unification as a historic achievement, saying the new unified structure now covers operations, training, command and control, communications, and financial management. Barzani also urged the federal government to guarantee the Peshmerga's constitutional entitlements and bring their salaries and benefits in line with those of the Iraqi army.