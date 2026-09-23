Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism announced on Wednesday an updated master plan for the city of Erbil covering the period from 2025 to 2050, and handed an approved copy of the plan to the relevant authorities.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Awni said all aspects related to Erbil's unique character and development had been taken into account in preparing the plan. “The plan designates areas for more than 25 sectors covering different aspects of Erbil’s urban development through 2050."

He added that the new development roadmap takes into account the environment, water, sanitation, education, and roads, alongside preserving Erbil's history while aligning its development with future growth. Awni explained that these elements “were incorporated into the new master plan by Japanese and South Korean firms and approved by engineering specialists.”

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