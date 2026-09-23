Shafaq News- Tokyo

Iraq's athletes face a busy day at the Asian Games in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday, with competition in rowing, boxing and athletics.

In rowing, Mohamed Riyadh Al-Khafaji and Bakr Shihab Ahmed Al Dulaimi compete in the men's pair final over 2,000 meters at about 4:20 a.m. Baghdad time, as Iraq bids for a medal.

Boxer Ali Qasim Hamdan Al-Sarray fights India's Sumit Kundu in the round of 16 of the 70-kilogram division at 6:00 a.m. Baghdad time, aiming to advance to the quarterfinals.

Discus thrower Mustafa Kadhim Dagher closes out Iraq's program in the men's final at 12:45 p.m. Baghdad time, facing a field of 11 athletes.

Dagher entered the Games after a training buildup that included a camp in Germany as part of his preparations for the competition.