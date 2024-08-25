KRG condemns Baghdad over two-month delay in public sector salaries

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) sharply criticized the Iraqi federal government for withholding public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region for nearly two months, calling the delay unjustified.

During a press conference in Halabja, Peshwa Horami, the KRG spokesperson, stated that the delay is not due to the rumored addition of 30,000 new employees to the payroll. Instead, he attributed the withholding of funds to political factors aimed at "starving the people of Kurdistan."

"There is no reasonable justification for the federal government to cut the salaries of Kurdistan's public employees for over 50 days…it is unjust," Horami said, lamenting that the situation violates the Iraqi constitution, a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court, fundamental human rights, traditions, and political agreements.

Horami emphasized that the KRG has complied with all requests and observations from the federal government, particularly the Ministry of Finance.