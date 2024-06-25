KRG: Failure to implement the Sinjar Agreement threatens international peace

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Pshtiwan Sadiq, stated that the failure to implement the Sinjar Agreement poses a threat to peace.

Speaking at the Sixth Lalish Conference for Peace and Coexistence in Sinjar on behalf of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, Sadiq said that the "non-return of Yazidi citizens to their homes is the greatest harm to their present and future and a serious violation of human rights. Therefore, the international community and the Iraqi government, in particular, should pave the way for the implementation of the normalization agreement in Sinjar so that Yazidi citizens can return to their homes."

He added that not addressing the difficulties and obstacles faced by the Yazidis "poses a threat to international peace, and the UN Security Council should find a way to prevent the recurrence of Yazidi suffering."

It is noteworthy that Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement on October 9, 2020, to normalize the situation in Sinjar, which stipulates the joint administration of the district in administrative, security, and service aspects. However, this agreement has not been effectively implemented so far due to political reasons, according to officials in the Kurdistan Region.

In 2014, ISIS invaded the Sinjar district and committed a massacre against its residents before it was recaptured by Peshmerga forces the following year.

However, the Iraqi army, supported by the Popular Mobilization Forces, took control of the district due to tensions between the Kurdish and the federal government following the 2017 independence referendum.

Currently, there are two local administrations for Sinjar, one appointed by the federal government and another operating from the Duhok governorate.

Additionally, the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has formed an allied faction there called the "Sinjar Protection Units," which receives salaries from the Iraqi government as a faction under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Forces.