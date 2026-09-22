Shafaq News- Riyadh

Oman national football team coach Tarik Sektioui on Tuesday said his team is ready for the September 23 Gulf Cup opener against Iraq as both sides enter the tournament with reshaped squads in a difficult Group A.

Iraq has improved, Sektioui said, noting that coach Graham Arnold has made several changes from the squad that competed at the 2026 World Cup.

Iraq enters the tournament after losing all three of its World Cup group matches, falling 4-1 to Norway, 3-0 to France, and 5-0 to Senegal. Arnold has since named a 26-man squad for the Gulf Cup.

Oman is also changing Sektioui, who is preparing for his first official tournament in charge. Iraq beat Oman 3-2 after extra time in the 2023 final in Basra, while Bahrain defeated Oman 2-1 in the 2024 final in Kuwait.

The 27th Arabian Gulf Cup runs in Jeddah from September 23 to October 6. Iraq, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait make up Group A, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals.