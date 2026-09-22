Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A Federal Commission of Integrity team and security forces on Tuesday arrested six Al-Shatra Municipality employees over allegations of embezzling millions of dinars in collected revenues, an informed source in the Dhi Qar provincial administration told Shafaq News.

The Federal Commission of Integrity is an independent Iraqi state body responsible for preventing and investigating corruption.

The employees were arrested under warrants issued by an Integrity Investigation Court judge and transferred to a specialized investigation center.

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