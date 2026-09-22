Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) foreign currency sales fell 34.5% year-on-year to about $35.27 billion in the first eight months of 2026, down from roughly $53.83 billion during the same period in 2025, according to CBI data.

The CBI sold about $3.697 billion in foreign currency in August, including $270 million in cash sales and $3.427 billion to boost banks' balances abroad.

Foreign currency sales reached $5.662 billion in July and $5.857 billion in June, compared with $5.092 billion in May, $4.559 billion in April, $3.388 billion in March, $4.133 billion in February and $2.883 billion in January.