President Barzani condoles Dubai ruler over brother’s death
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani offered his condolences on Tuesday to the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, over the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the brother of Sheikh Mohammed, died on Monday morning at the age of 76. The Dubai ruler's court declared official mourning and ordered flags flown at half-staff across the emirate for 10 days.
أتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة إلى أخي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، رئيس مجلس الوزراء، حاكم دبي، وإلى أسرة الفقيد وعموم آل مكتوم الكرام، وقيادة وشعب دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة، بوفاة الشيخ أحمد بن راشد آل مكتوم.أسأل…— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) September 22, 2026