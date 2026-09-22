Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani offered his condolences on Tuesday to the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, over the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the brother of Sheikh Mohammed, died on Monday morning at the age of 76. The Dubai ruler's court declared official mourning and ordered flags flown at half-staff across the emirate for 10 days.