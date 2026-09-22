Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad has become one of the world's safest capitals, with no major terrorist or serious crimes recorded over the past 100 days, Iraq's Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

Major General Miqdad Miri, head of the ministry's relations and media department, told a news conference that the crimes recorded in the capital over that period were limited to minor cases, “all of them solved quickly.”

On drug trafficking, Miri said Iraq exchanges information with Iran and Syria and coordinates closely with them, working "as one team" to run operations and arrest traffickers. Security forces flew 24 drone sorties along the border strip and carried out more than 100 operations that led to the arrest of smugglers, he said.

On the threat from ISIS, Miri said what remains of the group is scattered cells of individuals with limited capabilities. “Daily operations are underway to arrest them, and the group will never return.”

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