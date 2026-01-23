Iraq security brief: Iraq reinforces Syria border, ISIS commanders received

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 23.

- Border Security Reinforced Along Syria Frontier (Nineveh)

Interior Ministry spokesperson Muqdad Miri told Shafaq News that Iraqi forces reinforced deployments along the western Nineveh border with Syria amid clashes and concerns over ISIS detention facilities.

- Iraq Receives Senior ISIS Detainees from Syria (Baghdad)

Two security officials told Agence France-Presse that Iraq received a first batch of 150 ISIS detainees from Syria, including senior commanders holding European, Arab, Asian, and Iraqi nationalities.

- Injury Reported, Endangered Birds Seized (Diyala)

A security source told Shafaq News that police arrested several individuals after a brawl injured one person and rescued 20 endangered wild birds from illegal sale in Baqubah.

- Gunmen Kill Man in Central Maysan (Maysan)

A security source said to Shafaq News that a man in his thirties was killed by unknown gunmen in central Maysan, with authorities opening an investigation amid reported family disputes.

- Civil Defense Extinguishes Oil Storage Fire (Basra)

Civil Defense teams contained a fire at a 58,000-liter oil storage tank in Al-Faw without recording human casualties, local source stated.

- Minor Exploitation Attempt Foiled (Diyala)

Diyala police announced in a statement that it thwarted an attempt to exploit a minor and recovered stolen money after arresting a suspect at a checkpoint.

- Police Officer Killed in Traffic Accident (Basra)

A security source told Shafaq News that a police first lieutenant died and another officer was injured in a collision involving a patrol vehicle in central Basra.

- Young Man Killed in Road Crash (Kirkuk)

A 23-year-old man died at the scene of a traffic collision on the Kirkuk–Riyadh road, with authorities opening an investigation.