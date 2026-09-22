Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Dozens of graduates from oil-related colleges and technical institutes protested on Tuesday outside the state-run North Oil Company in central Kirkuk, demanding jobs and inclusion in the oil sector’s recruitment plans.

Sarmad Ahmed, one of the graduates, told Shafaq News that many qualified graduates in oil-related fields remain unemployed despite “a need for specialized staff in the sector.” He called on the authorities to take concrete steps to address graduate unemployment, including adding them to upcoming recruitment rounds or contract hiring.

Sura Khaled, another graduate, said the prolonged wait for work has left many in difficult circumstances, and called on the Ministry of Oil and other government bodies to respond to their demands. “Most of the protesters hold degrees in fields tied directly to the oil industry,” she said.

Read more: Fuel, jobs dominate week of protests across Iraq