The United Arab Emirates reports the highest number of new infections since August

Shafaq News/ The UAE had its worst-ever day in terms of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with more than 1,000 new cases being recorded.

The official Emirates News Agency, WAM, said that the Ministry conducted 365,269 new tests during the past 24 hours, and 1,002 new cases for people of different nationalities were recorded.

The Ministry confirmed that all infected people are in stable condition.

Today, the UAE also recorded 339 recoveries and zero deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 746,557 infections,2154 coronavirus-related deaths, and 739,616 recoveries.

The UAE ranks in 49th place worldwide and has administered at least 22,181,292 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 113.5% of the country’s population