Emirati companies pondering investment prospects in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The head of the Board of investment in the Kurdistan Region, Mohammad Shukri Mohammad Saeed, said the Emirati companies will be implementing investment projects in the region very soon.

Saeed told Shafaq News agency that PM Masour Barzani is holding talks with senior Emirati officials in Abu Dhabi, noting that several meetings had been held to agree with UAE companies on investing in the region.

He added that a delegation of UAE companies specialized in agriculture and sustainable energy will visit the Region soon, to assess the available investment opportunities in the Region.

The Iraqi official said that PM Barzani's visit to Abu Dhabi will positively affect the economic and political situation.

Emirati investors are willing to invest in many fields, including agriculture, sustainable energy, and dam construction, Saeed added.