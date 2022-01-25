Report

PM Barzani meets with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi

Date: 2022-01-25T16:30:51+0000
Shafaq News / Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met today the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

A statement by the Premiership said that the two parties discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between Kurdistan and the UAE, in addition to the latest political developments in Iraq and the Region.

Earlier today, the head of the Board of investment in the Kurdistan Region, Mohammad Shukri Mohammad Saeed, said the Emirati companies will be implementing investment projects in the region very soon.

Saeed told Shafaq News agency that PM Masrour Barzani is holding talks with senior Emirati officials in Abu Dhabi, noting that several meetings had been held to agree with UAE companies on investing in the region.

He added that a delegation of UAE companies specialized in agriculture and sustainable energy will visit the Region soon, to assess the available investment opportunities in the Region.

The Iraqi official said that PM Barzani's visit to Abu Dhabi will positively affect the economic and political situation.

Emirati investors are willing to invest in many fields, including agriculture, sustainable energy, and dam construction, Saeed added.

