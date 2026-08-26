Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) foreign currency sales fell to $5.662 billion in July 2026, down 20% from $7.081 billion a year earlier, according to CBI data.

On a monthly basis, sales declined by about $195 million, or 3.3%, from $5.857 billion in June.

July sales included $295 million in cash transactions and $5.367 billion used to bolster banks’ balances abroad.

Cash sales rose 31.7% from $224 million in July 2025, while transfers to strengthen banks’ foreign balances fell 21.7% from $6.857 billion.

In the first seven months of 2026, the CBI sold a total of $31.574 billion, down 34.2% from $47.985 billion in the same period of 2025, a decline of about $16.411 billion.