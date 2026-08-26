Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash

Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash
2026-08-26T10:04:12+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Four people were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday after a truck crashed into several vehicles on the Erbil-Kasnazan road, Col. Hemen Hamad, spokesperson for the Erbil Traffic Directorate, told Shafaq News.

A Shafaq News correspondent said eight vehicles were destroyed, while several others sustained damage. The flour-laden truck was traveling against traffic at high speed before crashing into a group of vehicles near Majidi Land.

Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash

Video 1

Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash

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Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash
Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash
Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash
Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash
Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash
Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash
Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash
Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash
Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash
Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash

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