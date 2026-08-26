Four killed, eight injured in Erbil road crash
Shafaq News- Erbil
Four people were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday after a truck crashed into several vehicles on the Erbil-Kasnazan road, Col. Hemen Hamad, spokesperson for the Erbil Traffic Directorate, told Shafaq News.
حـ.ـادث مروّع.. شاحنة تصطدم بـ8 سيارات أمام "#ماجدي_لاند" على طريق #أربيل - #كسنزان ووقوع عدّة ضحايا#شفق_نيوز pic.twitter.com/Yks4DbLWeL— شفق نيوز - shafaq news (@shafaqnewsarb) August 26, 2026
A Shafaq News correspondent said eight vehicles were destroyed, while several others sustained damage. The flour-laden truck was traveling against traffic at high speed before crashing into a group of vehicles near Majidi Land.