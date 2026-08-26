Shafaq News- Diyala

Investigators in Iraq's Diyala province have opened an inquiry into a fire that broke out before dawn Wednesday at an oil-protection unit compound on the edge of Baquba, the provincial capital, a security source said.

The fire destroyed three tankers loaded with heavy fuel oil and gasoline, the source told Shafaq News, adding that the cause was not yet known.

Forensic teams have begun examining the circumstances of the blaze. Fire crews brought it under control, and no injuries were reported.

The incident also comes amid several fires at fuel sites across Iraq in recent days. A fire erupted in heavy-fuel-oil storage tanks serving brick factories in the Nahrawan area, southeast of Baghdad. Another major fire broke out in Al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region at a fuel depot in the Tanjaro industrial area that injured about 30 people and destroyed 38 tankers.

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