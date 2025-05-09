Fire destroys commercial complex in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A fire broke out early Friday inside a commercial complex west of Diyala province, a Civil Defense source told Shafaq News Agency.

The blaze engulfed a food goods center and an adjacent auto accessories market on the outskirts of Al-Khales district, with initial reports suggesting an electrical short circuit as the cause of the incident.

No casualties were reported, the source confirmed.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the causes of the incident.