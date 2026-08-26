Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani praised Germany on Wednesday for supporting Erbil “during difficult periods,” particularly in the fight against terrorism, and for assisting displaced Yazidis.

In a meeting with German Green Party lawmaker Qassem Taher Saleh, the talks covered the latest regional developments and ways to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and Germany across various sectors.

Earlier today, the Peshmerga Ministry announced an official ceremony at Camp Stephan at Erbil International Airport to mark the end of the German military advisers’ mission in the Kurdistan Region.

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