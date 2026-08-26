Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) launched a new app on Wednesday that allows users to test internet and mobile-network quality while feeding the results into a nationwide regulatory database.

The commission’s chief executive Baligh Abu Kalal said CMC Speed Test measures download and upload speeds as well as latency, jitter and packet loss, while recording the network operator, connection type, location and time of each test.

The system uses crowdsourced measurements to give the regulator a broader picture of network performance across Iraq, including areas with weak coverage, slow speeds, congestion or recurring service problems.

Abu Kalal said the data would also be compared with radio-network indicators such as RSRP, RSRQ, SINR and RSSI, helping technical teams distinguish between poor coverage, congestion, radio interference and network-capacity problems.

Read more: Internet in Iraq: Snail-speed service, high costs, and digital divide

A monitoring dashboard will allow the CMC to map and compare results by operator, location, and mobile technology, from 2G through 5G, and track changes in service quality over daily, weekly and monthly periods.

The app is available for mobile users in Iraq.