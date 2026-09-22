Shafaq News- Baghdad

The unification of the Peshmerga marks a milestone for Iraq's national security, the country's army chief of staff said Tuesday, describing the Peshmerga and the Iraqi armed forces as integral parts of the national defense system.

In a statement, Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah called the move a notable step toward bringing the country's military efforts under one roof and reinforcing discipline and readiness. He said the Defense Ministry was committed to continued coordination between the army and the Peshmerga, which had fought side by side to defeat ISIS.

Yarallah credited the Kurdistan Region's political and military leaders for merging the Peshmerga and building up its capabilities, and looked ahead to closer cooperation that would strengthen Iraq's security and stability.

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