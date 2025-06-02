Iraq's Anti-Corruption pledges close monitoring of campaign finances

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s anti-corruption chief on Monday warned against the misuse of public funds in electoral campaigns, as the country gears up for parliamentary elections in November.

During a meeting with officials from the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), Mohammed Ali al-Lami, head of the Federal Commission of Integrity, announced plans to deploy field teams in Baghdad and other provinces. These teams will work in coordination with IHEC to monitor the electoral process and ensure that state resources are not exploited for political purposes.

Al-Lami also emphasized that individuals with criminal convictions who have benefited from the General Amnesty Law are ineligible to run in the upcoming elections.

He called on electoral authorities to require party leaders and founders to submit financial disclosure statements, “underscoring the commission’s intent to closely monitor party funding sources and spending in accordance with Iraqi law.”