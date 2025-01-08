Iraqi Judiciary to extend the work of IHEC

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi judiciary has decided to extend the work of the “High Electoral Commission”.

A document issued by the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council revealed that the new decision extends the commission's mandate for two years.

It is noteworthy that the legal term for the IHEC ended on January 7, 2025.

Earlier on Thursday, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, called for an extraordinary session on Sunday to decide on extending the commissioners' term at the IHEC.