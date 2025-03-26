Nearly 30 million Iraqis eligible to vote in 2025 elections

Shafaq News/ Nearly 30 million Iraqis are eligible to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for October, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalai announced on Wednesday.

Al-Ghalai said at a press conference that Iraq opened the voter registration phase at 1,079 centers across the country to ensure voter participation in the upcoming elections using an accurate and updated electoral roll, noting that this covers unregistered voters who need to provide their biometric data, as well as those requiring updates or changes to their records.

The commission has received new birth data from the Ministry of Trade via the national ration card system, covering individuals born between 2007 and 2017. biometric registration systems have been updated to include over one million new voters born in 2007, Al-Ghalai pointed out.

“With the addition of these new voters, the total number of eligible voters has now surpassed 29 million,” she added, urging those born in 2007 to visit their nearest registration center to provide their biometric data and participate in the upcoming elections.

Iraq plans to hold parliamentary elections in October 2025, with ongoing discussions over the electoral law and the potential expansion of parliamentary seats.

The number of voters eligible to participate in the 2021 elections was 25,139,375, while the number of voters in the 2018 elections was 24,352,253.