Iraq’s election campaigns to begin a month before polls

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraq’s High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed that campaigning for the upcoming parliamentary elections will begin at least one month before polling day.

IHEC’s Legal Adviser, Hassan Salman, told Shafaq News that the campaign period, as set by law, starts after the Board of Commissioners gives the green light and formally approves the list of candidates, “which will begin either one month before election day or slightly more.”

According to Salman, the commission recently sent candidate lists to relevant authorities, which by law have 15 days to respond. These bodies include the Accountability and Justice Commission, as well as the ministries of Education, Higher Education, and Interior. “Once responses are received, the IHEC will decide on the final approval of names and subsequently announce the campaign start date.”

The Iraqi cabinet has set November 11, 2025, as the date for the next parliamentary elections. Around 30 million Iraqis out of a population of 46 million are eligible to take part.