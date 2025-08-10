IHEC disqualifies candidates ahead of parliamentary elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s High Electoral Commission (IHEC) disqualified candidates from the November 2025 parliamentary elections.

Official documents on the exclusions show that the decision followed verification of criminal records involving charges of murder, bribery, forgery, fraud, as well as financial and administrative corruption.

IHEC officials told Shafaq News the campaigning period will start at least one month before polling day, following the final approval of candidate lists now under review by relevant state bodies.

The Commission prepares for the November 11, 2025, parliamentary elections, with around 30 million eligible voters.