IHEC fines 30 candidates and coalitions for campaign violations

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s High Electoral Commission (IHEC) imposed fines on 24 candidates and six political coalitions for violating campaign regulations, the Commission announced on Thursday.

According to commission documents, the Board of Commissioners decided to levy fines of 2 million dinars ($1,410) each against 23 parliamentary candidates for the November 11 parliamentary elections and six parties and coalitions for breaching campaign rules. A separate document showed that another candidate was fined 5 million dinars ($3,525) for launching their campaign before the official start date on October 8.

The penalties included the Reconstruction and Development Coalition led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the State of Law Coalition headed by Nouri al-Maliki, and the Asas Alliance led by Mohsen al-Mandalawi, in addition to other candidates.

Earlier, the Commission reported that 786 candidates had been barred for violations ranging from ties to the former regime under the Accountability and Justice Law to criminal records, forged documents, and incomplete academic files.

