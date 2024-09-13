Kurdistan election body tests electronic vote transmission system ahead of regional elections

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in al-Sulaymaniyah conducted the first trial of an electronic system for transmitting voting results on Friday, in preparation for the upcoming Kurdistan Region's Parliament elections.

According to a Shafaq News Agency correspondent, a team of technicians, alongside IHEC representatives, supervised the process. The test aimed to assess the mechanisms for electronically transferring data from polling stations to the central operations room.

This test is part of broader efforts to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process. The electronic system is designed to employ advanced technology to prevent errors and delays in announcing election results, the correspondent added.

With the sixth parliamentary elections for the Kurdistan Region approaching, IHEC has been implementing several measures to ensure the election is conducted efficiently and transparently. The trial of the electronic transmission system is among these initiatives, intended to boost the credibility of the electoral process and guarantee timely and accurate results once polling ends.

Scheduled for 20 October 2024, the elections follow a series of legal and political developments, including a ruling by Iraq's Federal Supreme Court that restructured the electoral constituencies and mandated specific quotas for women and minorities. The IHEC is overseeing the electoral process, ensuring transparency and fairness. The elections are seen as an essential step in restoring political stability and legitimacy to the Kurdistan Regional Government after the previous parliament's term extension was declared unconstitutional. The elections will determine the composition of the regional parliament, which plays a significant role in the governance and future direction of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Key features of this election include the division of the Kurdistan Region into four single electoral constituencies, a minimum of 30% of parliamentary seats reserved for women, out of 100 seats 5 seats allocated specifically for minority groups.

IHEC is authorized to manage various electoral events, including ensuring the fairness and transparency of the elections.

The general voting will take place on Sunday, the 20th of October 2024. Special voting for security forces will be held on the 18th of October 2024. Polling centers will be open from 7:00 AM until 6:00 PM for the polling process, including electronic and manual counting and sorting.

The preliminary results will be announced within 24 hours after the completion of voting