IHEC assures full readiness for general elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed on Monday its full readiness for tomorrow’s general parliamentary elections.

Emad Jamil, head of the IHEC media team, told Shafaq News that the Commission has completed all logistical and technical measures “to ensure a transparent and well-organized vote,” including the distribution of materials and the preparation of polling centers across the country.

IHEC staff, he added, are working “around the clock” to enable voters to cast their ballots safely, urging citizens to participate widely in what he described as “a vital national milestone.”

Sunday’s special vote drew, according to the IHEC, 1,340,518 participants, including members of the security forces and internally displaced persons (IDPs). The turnout reached 82.42%, with no security incidents reported. The results will be incorporated into the final count after the general vote on November 11, when about 20 million citizens are expected to cast their ballots.

