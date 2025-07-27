Iraqi politician convicted in corruption case, sentence suspended

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court has handed a one-year suspended prison sentence to Jamal al-Karbouli, a prominent Sunni political figure and head of the al-Hal (Solution) Party, a judicial source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The conviction was issued under Article 453 of the Iraqi Penal Code, which criminalizes breach of trust involving the misuse of entrusted movable property for personal or unauthorized purposes.

Al-Karbouli was initially arrested in April 2021 on corruption-related charges but was released later that year, on November 28.

Al-Karbouli, born in 1965 and trained as a medical doctor, rose to national prominence as President of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society during the post-2003 period. He later transitioned into politics, founding the National Movement for Development and Reform, better known as the al-Hal Party, one of the leading Sunni political platforms in Iraq.

He is also Sheikh (leader) of al-Karabla tribe, part of the Dulaim tribal confederation in al-Anbar province. Throughout his political career, he maintained a role in shaping Sunni parliamentary blocs and electoral coalitions, often positioning himself as a rival to other Sunni leaders such as former Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi.