Iraq joins IAACA

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has officially joined the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA), the Federal Integrity Commission announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Commission confirmed that IAACA accepted Iraq’s membership, proposing a virtual meeting with its Secretary-General to assess the Commission’s needs and priorities.

Established in 2006, IAACA promotes the UN Convention Against Corruption and includes 180 member organizations, 16 of which are from the Arab region. The association fosters international cooperation through annual conferences, general assemblies, and workshops hosted in countries such as Austria, China, and Qatar.

It also advances the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by promoting knowledge exchange and combatting bribery and institutional corruption.