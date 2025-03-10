1015: Dial up corruption in Kurdistan!

Shafaq News/ A new hotline has been launched to receive information on corruption cases as part of efforts to enhance accountability and transparency, the Kurdish Ministry of Justice announced on Monday.

The hotline, reachable at 1015, was introduced with support from the Iraqi Media Council and in coordination with the Iraqi Integrity Commission, Ahmad Anwar, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Integrity Commission, stated.

“The hotline represents a new mechanism for gathering reports and information on corruption from various sources,” Anwar said, emphasizing that the Kurdistan Integrity Law guarantees the protection of informants and their identities if requested.

As for the information received via the hotline, Anwar explained that they will be categorized based on geographical boundaries before legal actions are initiated against individuals or entities implicated in corruption cases.