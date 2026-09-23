Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will open their Gulf Cup 27 campaign against Oman in Jeddah on Wednesday in a Group A match at 5:30 p.m. Baghdad time at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.

Iraq will also face Kuwait on September 26 and tournament hosts Saudi Arabia on September 29, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals.

The squad numbers are: Ahmed Basil (1), Maytham Jabbar (2), Mustafa Saadoun (3), Zaid Tahseen (4), Akam Hashim (5), Zaid Ismail (6), Youssef Al-Nasrawi (7), Ibrahim Bayesh (8), Mustafa Qabil (9), Hassan Abdul Karim (10), Ahmed Qasim (11), Mohammed Saleh (12), Saif Rashid (13), Zidane Iqbal (14), Ahmed Yahya (15), Amir Al-Ammari (16), Ali Jassim (17), Aymen Hussein (18), Mohammed Qasim (19), Karrar Nabil (20), Haider Abdul Karim (21), Hussein Hassan (22), Merchas Doski (23), Mohammed Delawar (24), Youssef Al-Imam (25), and Abdulrazzaq Qasim (26).

Iraq will wear an all-white kit in all three group-stage matches against Oman, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, the federation said. The team has won the Gulf Cup four times, most recently in 2023, when they defeated Oman 3-2 after extra time in the final in Basra. Oman finished runner-up again in the 2024 edition.

Before the tournament, head coach Graham Arnold stated that Iraq would compete for the title, describing the Gulf Cup as an important regional competition and part of the team’s preparations for future international commitments.

Gulf Cup 27 runs in Jeddah from September 23 to October 6, with eight national teams competing across two groups.