Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar fell against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday, hovering around 157,000 Iraqi dinars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 157,000 dinars per $100 at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, down from 157,700 dinars on Tuesday.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the dollar sold for 157,500 dinars per $100 and was bought for 156,500 dinars.

In Erbil, exchange shops sold $100 for 156,900 dinars and bought it for 156,850 dinars.