US Dollar edges higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading higher in Iraq, nearing 153,500 dinars per 100 dollars, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

The dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,600 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 152,900 dinars recorded last Saturday.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,000 dinars and bought it at 153,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,650 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 152,550 dinars.