US dollar edges higher in Baghdad, drops in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar varied against the Iraqi dinar at Wednesday's closing in Baghdad and Erbil, according to Shafaq News market survey.

At Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, the dollar closed at 153,600 IQD per $100, down from 153,500 IQD recorded at the morning session.

In local exchange shops across Baghdad, the selling price reached 154,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 153,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar declined, with a selling price of 153,550 IQD per $100 and a buying price of 153,450 IQD per $100.