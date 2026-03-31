USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,850 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 155,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,250 dinars and bought it at 154,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,150 dinars and buying prices at 155,000 dinars.