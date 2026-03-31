Dollar edges higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday’s trading slightly higher in Iraq, hovering around 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

The dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,250 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 155,200 dinars recorded on Monday.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,750 dinars and bought it at 154,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,500 dinars and buying prices at 155,350 dinars.