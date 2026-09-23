Shafaq News- Jeddah

Iraq drew 1-1 with Oman in its Gulf Cup 27 opener in Jeddah on Wednesday after Nasser Al-Rawahi canceled out Mohammed Qasim’s early goal.

Qasim put Iraq ahead in the sixth minute, but Oman equalized through Al-Rawahi in the 67th as the teams settled for a point each in Group A.

Iraq coach Graham Arnold started Ahmed Basil in goal, with Mustafa Saadoun, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashim, and Merchas Doski in defense. Zaid Ismail, Amir Al-Ammari, and Zidane Iqbal formed the midfield, while Ibrahim Bayesh, Aymen Hussein, and Ali Jasim led the attack.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are the other teams in Group A, with the top two advancing to the semifinals.