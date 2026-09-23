Badr withdraws Al-Amarli’s resignation from parliament
2026-09-23T17:23:02+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq’s Badr parliamentary bloc withdrew lawmaker Mahdi Taqi Al-Amarli’s resignation letter from parliament on Wednesday, a source within the bloc told Shafaq News.
Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi Al-Amiri ordered the letter retracted, opting to retain Al-Amarli as one of the group’s representatives in the legislature, according to the source.
Earlier in the day, Al-Amarli, who heads the Badr bloc and serves on parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, had submitted his resignation from both the legislature and the organization.