Badr withdraws Al-Amarli’s resignation from parliament

Badr withdraws Al-Amarli’s resignation from parliament
2026-09-23T17:23:02+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Badr parliamentary bloc withdrew lawmaker Mahdi Taqi Al-Amarli’s resignation letter from parliament on Wednesday, a source within the bloc told Shafaq News.

Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi Al-Amiri ordered the letter retracted, opting to retain Al-Amarli as one of the group’s representatives in the legislature, according to the source.

Earlier in the day, Al-Amarli, who heads the Badr bloc and serves on parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, had submitted his resignation from both the legislature and the organization.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon