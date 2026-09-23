Kirkuk police employee arrested over alleged bribe
2026-09-23T18:34:20+00:00
Shafaq News- Kirkuk
A security force from Kirkuk’s Security and Personnel Affairs Directorate arrested a police employee outside his home on Wednesday after he was allegedly caught receiving a bribe, a local source told Shafaq News.
The employee, according to the source, had requested the payment in exchange for processing a transaction or providing a service related to his work at a police station.
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