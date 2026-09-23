Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A security force from Kirkuk’s Security and Personnel Affairs Directorate arrested a police employee outside his home on Wednesday after he was allegedly caught receiving a bribe, a local source told Shafaq News.

The employee, according to the source, had requested the payment in exchange for processing a transaction or providing a service related to his work at a police station.

Read more: Iraq’s Dawn Crackdown spreads through state institutions