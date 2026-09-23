Shafaq News- New York

Turkiye will gradually transfer the Bashiqa–Zilkan Camp to Iraq’s federal government under an agreed mechanism and timetable, according to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s Media Office on Wednesday.

Following talks in New York between Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the two sides agreed to restore full Iraqi state authority in Sinjar and end the presence of “proscribed” foreign armed elements there. No date was provided for the start or completion of the base transfer.

On economic ties, Al-Zaidi and Erdogan also pledged to expand trade and investment, implement existing agreements, and accelerate strategic projects, particularly the Development Road.

Read more: The long shadow of Sinjar: Twelve years after the ISIS genocide