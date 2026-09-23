Shafaq News- New York

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi met separately with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, and Britain in New York on Wednesday, addressing regional tensions, economic ties, and investment on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Al-Zaidi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reviewed tensions across the region and called for coordinated efforts to bolster security and prevent further escalation, according to the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office.

Talks with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly centered on development, security, and infrastructure, with Al-Zaidi highlighting Egypt’s experience in those fields. Madbouly renewed an invitation for the Iraqi premier to visit Cairo and proposed convening the fourth session of the Iraqi-Egyptian Joint Committee.

Economic relations dominated Al-Zaidi’s meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, alongside an exchange on regional issues. Al-Zaidi encouraged greater participation by British companies in investment and development projects.