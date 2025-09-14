Iraqi FM meets counterparts in Doha, pushes for regional dialogue

Shafaq News – Doha

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held separate talks on Sunday with his Iranian, Turkish, and Egyptian counterparts on the sidelines of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Hussein proposed convening a joint gathering of Gulf states, Iraq, and Iran during the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York to enhance dialogue and coordination. Both ministers strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Qatar, calling it a grave threat to regional stability.

Talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan centered on water management, security challenges, and Ankara’s dialogue with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The ministers also discussed the situation in Syria, stressing the need to preserve its unity amid what they described as Israeli attempts to destabilize the country. Hussein assured Fidan that Iraq’s parliamentary elections will take place on schedule, with preparations advancing to ensure credibility and broad participation. Both sides reiterated support for Qatar in the wake of the Israeli strike.

In a separate meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Hussein reviewed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen cooperation across multiple fields. Regionally, the two ministers exchanged views on the war in Gaza, voicing concern over Israeli efforts to push Palestinians toward displacement into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. They emphasized the importance of collective Arab action, the protection of Syria’s sovereignty, and translating unified positions into tangible steps.